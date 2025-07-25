Other than heart attacks or BP : 7 hidden heart conditions triggered by oily foods
Muskaan Gupta
Along with raising blood pressure and causing heart attacks, fatty foods can also cause a number of lesser-known cardiac disorders. These 7 hidden heart conditions are brought on by eating a lot of fatty foods.
By raising bad cholesterol, fatty foods can cause irregular or abnormal heartbeats over time.
Arrhythmia
Excessive consumption in fatty foods narrows arteries and lowers heart blood flow by building up bacteria.
Atherosclerosis
Diets high in fat can weaken the heart's muscles, causing it to grow larger or become stiff and have trouble pumping blood.
Cardiomyopathy
Tiny heart vessels are impacted by fatty foods, which reduces blood flow and causes pain in the chest without the usual artery blockages.
Coronary Microvascular Disease
Foods high in fat have the ability to subtly lower the heart's oxygen supply, leading to harm without any outward signs.
Silent Ischaemia
Diets high in fat harm the blood vessel liner, which compromises heart function and raises the risk of clot formation.
Endothelial Dysfunction
Foods high in fat may cause calcium to gather on valves, which might cause problems with the heart chambers' ability to open and close properly.
Heart Valve Disease
Disclaimer: This content including advice gives generic information only and is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.