Feb 10, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Orange Yolk vs Yellow Yolk: Which is healthier?
Shivani Tiwari
Egg yolks range in colour from pale yellow to deep orange, often raising questions about their nutritional value and health benefits.
The difference in yolk colour is mainly due to the diet of the hen, particularly the presence of carotenoids, natural pigments found in plants.
Yellow yolks are typically produced by hens fed a diet based on wheat and commercial feed.
Orange yolks come from hens that consume natural, including marigold petals, paprika, alfalfa, and corn.
The common belief indicates that - Orange yolks contain powerful antioxidants that support eye health and reduce the risk of macular degeneration.
However, both yolk types contain vitamins A, D, E, and K, and minerals like calcium, iron, iodine, selenium phosphorus, and zinc.
Vitamin D levels depend more on the hen’s exposure to sunlight rather than yolk colour.
Many people claim that orange yolks generally contain more nutrients due to their carotenoid content and healthier hen diets.
However, yellow yolks are still nutritious, and the health benefits of eggs depend on various factors, including farming methods and feed quality.
