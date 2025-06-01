Jun 1, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

Okra water benefits: What happens when you drink it on an empty stomach?

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed explanation about all the health benefits of drinking okra water on empty stomach in the morning that you should know about.

Okra water contains mucilage, a gel-like substance that can soothe the digestive tract and promote smoother bowel movements.

Improved Digestion

The soluble fiber in okra can slow down sugar absorption in the intestines, potentially helping to regulate blood glucose levels.

Blood Sugar Regulation

Low in calories and high in fiber, okra water can help you feel full for longer, reducing overall calorie intake and potentially aiding in weight loss. It may also help curb cravings.

Weight Loss Support

Okra is rich in antioxidants and vitamins like A and C, which can help strengthen the immune system. These nutrients may also help protect the body from infections.

Boosted Immunity

The fiber, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds in okra may help lower bad cholesterol and support overall cardiovascular health. 

Heart Health

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in okra water can help flush out toxins, potentially leading to clearer, more radiant skin.

Improved Skin Health

Okra water may help the body detoxify by aiding in the flushing out of waste and promoting liver health.

Detoxification

Okra water is a good source of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K, all of which are important for bone and joint health. It may also help reduce inflammation and stiffness.

Bone and Joint Health

