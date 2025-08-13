Not just rabies, 10 dog-borne diseases you should know about
Rishika Baranwal
Leptospirosis: A bacterial illness spread through the urine of infected animals (including dogs). People get it from contact with contaminated water or soil. Symptoms range from fever and muscle aches to severe kidney or liver problems. Prevent with dog vaccination, glove use, and hand hygiene, especially after floods or heavy rains.
Campylobacteriosis: Dogs, especially puppies can carry Campylobacter and pass it to people via fecal-oral contact. Causes diarrhea, cramps, and fever. Wash hands after handling dogs or cleaning up poop; keep puppies away from high-risk people like kids, elders, and immunocompromised individuals.
Salmonellosis: Handling dogs, their food bowls, or contaminated pet food can expose people to Salmonella, leading to diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Avoid raw pet diets, follow pet-food hygiene, and check product recalls regularly.
Toxocariasis (Dog Roundworm): Toxocara canis eggs in dog feces can infect people who accidentally ingest contaminated soil or dust, sometimes causing eye, organ, or neurological damage. Deworm pets, promptly pick up poop, and make kids wash hands after outdoor play.
Zoonotic Hookworm (Cutaneous Larva Migrans): Hookworm larvae from dog feces can penetrate human skin, causing intensely itchy, snake-like tracks. Wear footwear on beaches or parks, avoid sitting on bare sand or soil, and deworm pets regularly.
Echinococcosis (Hydatid Disease): Dogs can carry Echinococcus tapeworms and shed eggs that, if swallowed, may form cysts in human organs. Prevent by deworming dogs, disposing of feces safely, and avoiding feeding raw offal.
Capnocytophaga Infection: Dog bites or even saliva contacting broken skin can transmit Capnocytophaga bacteria, rarely causing sepsis in people with weak immunity. Clean bite wounds immediately and seek medical care quickly.
Pasteurella Infection: A common cause of fast-developing skin infection after dog bites or scratches. Can lead to cellulitis and, in rare cases, serious illness. Early wound cleaning and timely antibiotics reduce risk.
Ringworm (Dermatophytosis): A contagious fungal skin infection people can catch from infected dogs. Shows up as circular, itchy rashes. Prevent by treating pets promptly, washing hands, and cleaning pet bedding and grooming tools.
Brucellosis (Brucella canis): Though rare, Brucella canis can spread from infected dogs via bodily fluids, causing fever and long-term illness in humans. Breeders and kennel workers are at higher risk, use protective gear and test breeding dogs regularly.