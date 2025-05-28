May 28, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Morning walk vs Evening walk: Which is better for weight loss?
Shivani Tiwari
Both morning and evening walks offer benefits for weight loss. Let's explore the advantages of walking at these times to determine which is more effective.
Boost metabolism and energy: Morning walks boost metabolism and energy, helping burn calories efficiently throughout the day.
Benefits of morning walks
Burn calories: Walking at a moderate pace helps to burn calories, fat, and reduce waist size.
Regulate appetite: Morning walks can reduce cravings and promote healthier food choices, which can aid in weight loss.
Improve mental health: Morning walks boost mental health and concentration, with studies showing better cognitive performance in older adults who walk in the morning.
Improve digestion: Evening walks, especially after dinner, can prevent indigestion and aid in better nutrient absorption.
Benefits of evening walks
Reduce cravings: Evening walks can help manage late-night cravings, reducing calorie intake and preventing weight gain.
Regulate blood sugar levels: Evening walks, especially after meals, can help regulate glucose spikes.
Better sleep quality: Evening walks promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality, contributing to overall health and well-being.
Both morning and evening walks provide equal benefits for overall health. Select a consistent routine that fits your schedule.
