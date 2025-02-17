Feb 17, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Milk vs Dark Chocolate: Which is healthier?
When choosing between milk and dark chocolate, many wonder which option is healthier.
While both milk and dark chocolate offer potential health benefits, the nutritional profiles differ significantly.
Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, protecting our cells from damage caused by free radicals.
Milk chocolate, with its higher milk content, offers a creamier texture and milder flavour.
Studies suggest that dark chocolate consumption may improve heart health, reduce blood pressure, and even enhance cognitive function.
Milk chocolate does provide calcium, an essential mineral for bone health.
If you prioritize antioxidants and potential heart health benefits, dark chocolate is the clear winner.
However, if you prefer a milder taste and are looking for a source of calcium, milk chocolate can be enjoyed in moderation.
Both milk and dark chocolate can be high in calories, sugar, and fat. Opt for dark chocolate with a higher cocoa content (70% or more) and choose varieties with minimal added sugar.
