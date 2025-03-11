Milk vs Chaas: Which has lesser calories? 

Mar 11, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
When it comes to calories, chaas (buttermilk) has significantly fewer calories compared to milk. Buttermilk, chaas, or mattha, is a dairy product that remains after butter is extracted from fermented milk.
100 ml of buttermilk contains approximately 40 calories, whereas 100 ml of milk contains around 61 calories.
Milk vs Chaas: Calorie Comparison
Chaas is easier to digest than milk due to its lactic acid content, making it a great option for those with digestive issues
Milk vs Chaas: Digestion
Both milk and chaas are excellent sources of calcium, essential for building strong bones and teeth.
Milk vs Chaas: Calcium Content
Chaas is rich in vitamins, protein, and calcium, making it an excellent beverage for overall health.
Nutritional Benefits of Chaas
Chaas helps with digestion, reduces inflammation, and can even aid in weight loss. It's also beneficial for heart health and can help lower cholesterol levels.
Health Benefits of Chaas
Milk is a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, making it an excellent beverage for overall health and development.
Health Benefits of Milk
When to Consume Chaas
When to Avoid Chaas:
Those with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies should avoid consuming chaas. Additionally, individuals with high blood pressure should consume chaas in moderation due to its sodium content