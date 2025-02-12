Feb 12, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

8foods to avoid if you have PCOS

Monica Singh

Here is a list of foods you should avoid if you are pregnant and also have PCOS. 

Refined carbohydrates, such as mass-produced pastries and white bread. These cause rapid blood sugar spikes. And worsening insulin resistance.

Refined Carbohydrates

Saturated fats: Such as butter, margarine, shortening, and lard. 

Saturated fats

Red meat: Such as hamburgers, roast beef, and steaks.

Red meat

Processed meats: Such as salami, sausages, and hot dogs. High in trans fat these  foods disrupt hormone balance.

Processed meats

Excess sugar increases insulin resistance, triggers inflamation and promotes weight gain. 

Sugary foods and beverages

Foods with high levels of added salt: Such as processed foods like chips, snacks, french fries.

Foods with high levels of added salt

Excessive alcohol can disrupt liver function and can affect harmone metabolism.

Alcohol

Fried and fatty foods contains harmful trans fat that promote inflammation and hormonal disruption

Fried and Fatty foods

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

