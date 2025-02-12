Feb 12, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Here is a list of foods you should avoid if you are pregnant and also have PCOS.
Refined carbohydrates, such as mass-produced pastries and white bread. These cause rapid blood sugar spikes. And worsening insulin resistance.
Saturated fats: Such as butter, margarine, shortening, and lard.
Red meat: Such as hamburgers, roast beef, and steaks.
Processed meats: Such as salami, sausages, and hot dogs. High in trans fat these foods disrupt hormone balance.
Excess sugar increases insulin resistance, triggers inflamation and promotes weight gain.
Foods with high levels of added salt: Such as processed foods like chips, snacks, french fries.
Excessive alcohol can disrupt liver function and can affect harmone metabolism.
Fried and fatty foods contains harmful trans fat that promote inflammation and hormonal disruption
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.