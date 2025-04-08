Apr 8, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Makoy Benefits: 7 reasons to add black nightshade to your diet
Muskaan Gupta
Black nightshade, also known as makoy, is a little-known herb with many potent health advantages. Here are 7 reasons to include it in your diet, ranging from pain relief to liver support.
Makoy is well-known for its ability to cleanse the liver, aiding in the detoxification of the organ and the treatment of ailments such as fatty liver disease and jaundice.
Supports Liver Health
Makoy is beneficial for arthritis and related conditions because it contains natural anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce swelling, joint pain, and muscle aches.
Relieves Inflammation and Pain
By calming the stomach lining, encouraging regular bowel movements, and easing symptoms like acidity, bloating, and mild constipation, makoy facilitates digestion.
Improves Digestion
Makoy, which is high in antioxidants and vital nutrients, boosts immunity and makes it easier for the body to fend off infections.
Boosts Immunity
Makoy is useful for treating skin conditions like rashes, acne, and small cuts or infections because of its cooling and antibacterial qualities.
Treats Skin Conditions
Because of its hormone-balancing properties, makoy has long been used to reduce menstrual pain and assist in regulating irregular cycles.
Helps Regulate Menstrual Cycle
Because of its inherent expectorant qualities, makoy may help calm the respiratory system, offering relief from coughs, bronchitis, and other minor respiratory conditions.
Supports Respiratory Health
