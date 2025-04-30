Makhana and milk: A powerful combination for healthy start

Apr 30, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Here is a detailed look at the effects of eating makhana soaked in milk overnight in the morning.
By eating lotus seeds soaked in milk, the body gets vitamin D, B12, protein, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, fibre, zinc, iron, magnesium and antioxidants.
Both makhana and milk are rich in nutrients. In such a situation, eating makhana soaked in milk in the morning provides many health benefits.
Lotus seeds are rich in carbohydrates and proteins, so eating them in the morning gives you energy for the whole day.
Lotus seeds contains fibre , which improves the digestive system and provides relief from problems like constipation. Milk also cools the stomach and both together balance digestion.
Both makhana and milk are rich in calcium, which strengthens bones and teeth. It is helpful in preventing bone weakness in old age.
Makhana and milk, both contain antioxidants and proteins, which improve the skin and make it healthy. Also, nourish the hair.
Makhana is low fat and cholesterol free, which makes it good for heart health. Consuming it with milk makes it even more beneficial.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.