7 quick and effective techniques for stress and anxiety relief
Muskaan Gupta
Although stress and worry can interfere with day-to-day functioning, there are easy ways to maintain composure and concentration. To help you regain your peace of mind, here are 7 easy and efficient methods for reducing stress and anxiety.
To rapidly lower stress and relax your nervous system, practise taking deep, steady breaths.
Deep Breathing
To reduce tension and encourage relaxation, tense and release certain muscle groups.
Progressive Muscle Relaxation
To declutter your thoughts and reduce worry, concentrate on the here and now.
Mindfulness Meditation
Stretching, mild exercise, or a quick walk can all help release endorphins and elevate mood.
Physical Activity
Your mood can be instantly improved and stress reduced with soothing noises or your favourite music.
Listen to Calming Music
Anxiety can be reduced and emotions processed by putting your ideas and feelings in writing.
Journaling
Stress can be reduced and a peaceful environment can be created with essential oils like chamomile and lavender.
Aromatherapy
