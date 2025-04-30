Apr 30, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene shares ways to get rid of constipation
Shivani Tiwari
The renowned Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr. Shreeram Nene, is a well-known heart surgeon.
Dr. Nene is frequently seen sharing health-related tips on social media.
Recently, Dr. Nene shared valuable tips on his Instagram account to avoid and relieve constipation, promoting digestive health and wellness.
Dr. Nene suggests that if you are suffering from constipation, you should immediately increase your fibre intake.
For this, you should include green veggies like leafy greens, gourd, and cabbage are high in fiber, making them great for digestive health and relieving constipation.
Dr. Nene also suggests drinking plenty of water to help relieve constipation.
Drinking plenty of water helps soften hard stools, making them easier to pass and providing relief from constipation and its associated discomfort.
A healthy lifestyle, including regular physical activity and good sleep hygiene, can promote digestive health and overall well-being.
Dr. Shriram Nene shares valuable health tips on social media, promoting overall well-being, physical and mental health, and encouraging a proactive approach to health.
Next:
Makhana and milk: A powerful combination for healthy start
Click To More..