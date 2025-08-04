Aug 4, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Here’s a detailed look at seven reasons why non-smokers in India are getting lung cancer
India is diagnosing lung cancer more in younger individuals, often in their 30s and 40s, with non-smoker cases now accounting for nearly half of recent diagnoses. Improved detection and screening practices contribute to recorded rises.
Cities including Delhi and Lucknow report high levels of PM2.5 particulate pollution. This exposure correlates with elevated lung cancer rates even in individuals who never smoked.
Radon a colorless, odorless gas from natural sources can accumulate in homes and increase lung cancer risk over time, especially for non-smokers.
Exposure to asbestos, diesel exhaust, benzene, heavy metals, and industrial toxins in workplaces can lead to lung cancer in people without smoking histories.
A higher prevalence of certain genetic mutations like EGFR and TP53, especially among Asians and women is linked to lung cancer cases among non-smokers.
Chronic illnesses such as pulmonary tuberculosis and inflammatory lung diseases increase vulnerability to developing lung cancer even without smoking.
Air pollution, from vehicle emissions, industrial smoke, and fossil fuels, damages lung tissue and causes cancer-linked mutations. Indoor pollutants such as biomass fuel combustion and incense also play a major role.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.