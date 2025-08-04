Aug 4, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

7 hidden triggers behind lung cancer in non-smokers across India

Monica Singh

Here’s a detailed look at seven reasons why non-smokers in India are getting lung cancer 

India is diagnosing lung cancer more in younger individuals, often in their 30s and 40s, with non-smoker cases now accounting for nearly half of recent diagnoses. Improved detection and screening practices contribute to recorded rises.

Early Detection and Rising Diagnoses

Cities including Delhi and Lucknow report high levels of PM2.5 particulate pollution. This exposure correlates with elevated lung cancer rates even in individuals who never smoked.

Persistent PM2.5 Exposure

Radon a colorless, odorless gas from natural sources can accumulate in homes and increase lung cancer risk over time, especially for non-smokers.

Radon Gas Exposure

Exposure to asbestos, diesel exhaust, benzene, heavy metals, and industrial toxins in workplaces can lead to lung cancer in people without smoking histories.

Workplace and Environmental Carcinogens

A higher prevalence of certain genetic mutations like EGFR and TP53, especially among Asians and women is linked to lung cancer cases among non-smokers.

Genetic Predisposition and Mutations

Chronic illnesses such as pulmonary tuberculosis and inflammatory lung diseases increase vulnerability to developing lung cancer even without smoking.

Prior Lung Conditions and Infections

Air pollution, from vehicle emissions, industrial smoke, and fossil fuels, damages lung tissue and causes cancer-linked mutations. Indoor pollutants such as biomass fuel combustion and incense also play a major role.

Air Pollution (Outdoor and Indoor)

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: Vaginal infections during monsoon: Here's how to prevent them 