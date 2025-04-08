Apr 8, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Low Vitamin D: What are the causes and preventions
Muskaan Gupta
Immunity, healthy bones, and general well-being all depend on vitamin D. Serious health problems can result from low levels. These are 7 reasons why vitamin D levels are low and how to avoid them.
Vitamin D production can be decreased by inadequate sun exposure. Try to expose your bare skin to the sun for 15 to 30 minutes each day.
Lack of Sun Exposure
UVB exposure is reduced by spending most of your time indoors. To naturally raise your vitamin D levels, take quick walks outside during the day.
Indoor Lifestyle
Vitamin D production in the skin is inhibited by melanin. For proper levels, people with darker skin may require more sun exposure or supplements.
Dark Skin
Deficiency may result from a diet deficient in foods high in vitamin D. Regularly incorporate egg yolks, oily fish, and fortified dairy into your meals.
Poor Diet
Fat tissue stores vitamin D, reducing the body's ability to use it. Better absorption of vitamin D is supported by maintaining a healthy weight.
Obesity
The skin of older adults produces less vitamin D. To meet daily needs, they might benefit from dietary changes and supplements.
Ageing
Vitamin D absorption can be hampered by digestive conditions such as Crohn's or coeliac disease. Effective level management is aided by targeted supplements and routine examinations.
Medical Conditions
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
