Jul 28, 2025

Low Iron? These 10 symptoms are your body’s warning signs

Muskan Verma

Iron plays a major role in how your body feels and functions. If you’re feeling tired or noticing changes in your skin, nails, or breath, it might be due to low iron. Here are 10 early warning signs to watch out for.

 Low iron reduces hemoglobin, causing skin to lose its natural glow. Check around your gums or under your eyes for dull or yellow tones.

Pale or yellowish skin

Feeling tired all day, even after resting? Low iron levels limit oxygen supply, draining your energy and focus.

Constant fatigue

Iron deficiency affects brain circulation and may lead to frequent headaches.

Frequent headaches or dizziness

 Out of breath climbing stairs? Iron helps deliver oxygen to muscles. Without it, even light tasks feel exhausting.

Shortness of breath from light activity

Brittle nails or hair loss

Heart fluttering at rest? Your heart might be working overtime to pump oxygen due to low iron levels.

Rapid heartbeat

Iron helps regulate dopamine. Deficiency may cause twitching legs or discomfort during sleep.

Restless legs syndrome at night

Sudden urge to chew ice or unusual items? That’s pica  which is a strange but common sign of iron deficiency.

Craving ice, dirt, or paper

Poor circulation from low iron can make fingers and toes stay cold, even in warm weather.

Cold hands and feet

Iron deficiency can cause glossitis like swelling, soreness, or smooth patches on the tongue.

Swollen or sore tongue

