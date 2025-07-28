Low Iron? These 10 symptoms are your body’s warning signs

Jul 28, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Iron plays a major role in how your body feels and functions. If you’re feeling tired or noticing changes in your skin, nails, or breath, it might be due to low iron. Here are 10 early warning signs to watch out for.
Low iron reduces hemoglobin, causing skin to lose its natural glow. Check around your gums or under your eyes for dull or yellow tones.
Feeling tired all day, even after resting? Low iron levels limit oxygen supply, draining your energy and focus.
Iron deficiency affects brain circulation and may lead to frequent headaches.
Out of breath climbing stairs? Iron helps deliver oxygen to muscles. Without it, even light tasks feel exhausting.
Heart fluttering at rest? Your heart might be working overtime to pump oxygen due to low iron levels.
Iron helps regulate dopamine. Deficiency may cause twitching legs or discomfort during sleep.
Sudden urge to chew ice or unusual items? That’s pica which is a strange but common sign of iron deficiency.
Poor circulation from low iron can make fingers and toes stay cold, even in warm weather.
Iron deficiency can cause glossitis like swelling, soreness, or smooth patches on the tongue.
