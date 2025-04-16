Low hemoglobin: 8 foods to improve it

Apr 16, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Here is a list of eight foods that can help you improve your hemoglobin level.
Lean red meats like beef and lamb are excellent sources of heme iron, which is easily absorbed by the body.
Chicken and turkey also provide heme iron and are versatile protein sources.
Fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as shellfish like clams, oysters, and shrimp, are good sources of iron and vitamin B12.
Spinach, kale, and collard greens are rich in iron and folate, which are essential for red blood cell production.
Lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, and black beans are excellent sources of plant-based iron and protein.
Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits, strawberries, guava, bell peppers, and tomatoes can enhance iron absorption.
Beetroots are high in folate, iron, and vitamin C, supporting red blood cell production.
Consider adding dates, raisins, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds to your diet.
