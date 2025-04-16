Apr 16, 2025, 04:52 PM IST

Low hemoglobin: 8 foods to improve it

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight foods that can help you improve your hemoglobin level.

Lean red meats like beef and lamb are excellent sources of heme iron, which is easily absorbed by the body.

Red Meat

Chicken and turkey also provide heme iron and are versatile protein sources. 

Poultry

Fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as shellfish like clams, oysters, and shrimp, are good sources of iron and vitamin B12.

Seafood

Spinach, kale, and collard greens are rich in iron and folate, which are essential for red blood cell production.

Dark Leafy Greens

Lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, and black beans are excellent sources of plant-based iron and protein.

Legumes

Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits, strawberries, guava, bell peppers, and tomatoes can enhance iron absorption.

Vitamin C-rich foods

Beetroots are high in folate, iron, and vitamin C, supporting red blood cell production.

Beetroots

Consider adding dates, raisins, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds to your diet.

Other Iron-Rich Foods

