Yoga can help you lose weight naturally and effectively while increasing your flexibility and general health. These poses improve fitness, increase metabolism, and burn fat. These 7 yoga poses will help in your natural weight loss!
A full-body exercise that increases flexibility, burns calories, and speeds up metabolism.
Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)
Reduces belly fat, tones the abdomen, and strengthens the core.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
Helps burn stubborn fat, enhances digestion, and stretches the body.
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)
Increases stamina and fat loss by activating the leg and core muscles.
Utkatasana (Chair Pose)
Increases stamina, builds leg strength, and tones the body as a whole.
Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)
Improves balance and strengthens the core to reduce belly fat.
Navasana (Boat Pose)
Enhances digestion, tones the lower body, and promotes weight loss.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion