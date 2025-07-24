Jul 24, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Here are 2 simple drink recipes that not only help with weight loss but also keep you refreshed and hydrated, especially during hot or humid days. These are natural, easy to make, and perfect for boosting your metabolism.
If you're trying to lose weight, staying hydrated is key! While yoga, intense exercise, and long workouts are great, they can slow down metabolism and leave you dehydrated. Make water your best friend, and your body will thank you!
This drink can help you detox your body and filter out toxins from your body; it is also a good source of vitamins C and A. This drink also helps improve blood ccirculation.
Take 1 tbsp. gooseberry powder (Amla)- 5gm, 1 glass water - 250gm, Coriander leaves - 8gm, Salt for taste.
Blend 1 tbsp. amla powder in a glass of water with salt. and the Gooseberry squash glass is ready to serve with fresh coriander leaves.
This drink can help you control hunger and cravings, also it is a good source of antioxidants, which help lower blood sugar levels.
Take Cucumber- 55gm (half), mint- 15gm (6-7 leaves), Water-250 ml (1 glass), flaxseed- 5gm (half teaspoon)
Take a glass of water. Add half a cucumber and mint leaves along with overnight-soaked flax seeds in a glass jar. Then, drink it sip by sip the next morning.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.