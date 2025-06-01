Jun 1, 2025, 01:05 PM IST

Liver Cancer: 8 crucial signs and symptoms that everyone should know

Monica Singh

These eight key signs and symptoms could indicate liver cancer-know what to watch for.

Sudden and unintentional weight loss without a clear reason can be a sign of liver cancer.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Persistent lack of appetite or feeling full after eating small amounts can indicate liver issues.

Loss of Appetite

Discomfort or pain in the upper right side of the abdomen, where the liver is located, can signal a tumor or enlarged liver.

Upper Abdominal Pain

Frequent nausea or vomiting that is not related to other conditions can be a sign of liver cancer.

Nausea and Vomiting

Unexplained and persistent fatigue and weakness, even after adequate rest, can be a sign of liver problems.

General Weakness and Fatigue

Yellowing of the skin and eyes due to elevated bilirubin levels, a sign of liver dysfunction, can appear in advanced stages but can also occur early.

Jaundice

Swelling or bloating in the abdomen due to fluid accumulation (ascites) can indicate liver cancer.

Abdominal Swelling

A noticeable lump under the ribs on the right side (enlarged liver) or left side (enlarged spleen) can be a sign of liver cancer.

Enlarged Liver or Spleen

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

