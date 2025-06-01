Liver Cancer: 8 crucial signs and symptoms that everyone should know

Jun 1, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
These eight key signs and symptoms could indicate liver cancer-know what to watch for.
Sudden and unintentional weight loss without a clear reason can be a sign of liver cancer.
Persistent lack of appetite or feeling full after eating small amounts can indicate liver issues.
Discomfort or pain in the upper right side of the abdomen, where the liver is located, can signal a tumor or enlarged liver.
Frequent nausea or vomiting that is not related to other conditions can be a sign of liver cancer.
Unexplained and persistent fatigue and weakness, even after adequate rest, can be a sign of liver problems.
Yellowing of the skin and eyes due to elevated bilirubin levels, a sign of liver dysfunction, can appear in advanced stages but can also occur early.
Swelling or bloating in the abdomen due to fluid accumulation (ascites) can indicate liver cancer.
A noticeable lump under the ribs on the right side (enlarged liver) or left side (enlarged spleen) can be a sign of liver cancer.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.