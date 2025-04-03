Apr 3, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Here is a detailed look at the comparison between lemon tea and matcha to decide which is a healthier option.
Matcha is a rich source of antioxidants, especially catechins like EGCG, which are known for their potential anti-cancer and heart-healthy properties.
Matcha contains high levels of L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and mental focus without drowsiness.
You consume the entire leaf when drinking matcha, meaning you get more nutrients like chlorophyll, caffeine, and antioxidants per sip compared to brewed green tea.
Studies suggest that matcha may help improve cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and brain function.
Matcha's high chlorophyll content may aid in detoxification.
Lemons are a great source of vitamin C, which is essential for immune function and antioxidant activity.
Lemon tea may support digestion and alleviate bloating.
Drinking warm lemon tea can help with hydration, which is important for overall health.
Lemon tea may contribute to heart health by supporting healthy cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
If you're looking for a concentrated dose of antioxidants and a boost in mental focus and relaxation, matcha might be a better choice.