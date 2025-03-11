Mar 11, 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Here is a detailed view on which vitamin deficiency can the cause behind your itching skin.
There can be many reasons behind the itching skin and one of them can might be deficiency of certain vitamin in the body.
But do you know which vitamin causes the itching skin. If not here is the answer.
Deficiency of vitamin A in the body causes the itching skin.
When vitamin A is low in the body, the skin becomes dry and itchy.
Other than vitamin A deficiency, vitamin B12 deficiency can also cause skin rashes and itching.
When there is deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body it leads to itchy arms and legs.
Other than these two vitamins of which deficiency can lead to itching in different parts of the body.
Those vitamins are vitamin B3 also known as 'Niacin' also causes rashes and wounds. And the others are vitamin E and vitamin C.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.