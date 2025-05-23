May 23, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Is sitting while drinking water better for you? Myths or facts
Shivani Tiwari
Drinking water is crucial for hydration and bodily functions. But knowing the right way to drink water is equally important for better health.
Many elders advise drinking water while sitting, warning that standing while drinking can harm joints and cause pain.
Is the notion that drinking water while standing affects joints true? Does sitting before drinking water benefit the body? Let's explore.
According to experts, standing while drinking water can cause tension in the body, leading to rapid fluid flow and disrupting the balance of bodily fluids.
Indigestion: Drinking water while standing can harm digestion as the water rushes through the food canal, hitting the lower stomach with force, potentially causing indigestion.
Lead to Arthritis: Drinking water while standing can cause arthritis by disrupting fluid balance, increasing toxins, and collect fluids in joints due to rapid water intake and nerve tension.
Risk for Lungs: Drinking water while standing can risk lung and heart function by disrupting oxygen levels, as water rushes through the system.
Harm Kidney Function: Drinking water while standing can disrupt kidney function, as the fluid rushes through without proper filtration, potentially causing impurities and damaging kidney function.
Drinking water aids digestion, weight loss, brain function, and hydration, but avoid drinking it while standing for good benefits.
Next:
From immunity boost to radiant skin: 7 reasons to add dragon fruit to your diet daily
Click To More..