Apr 16, 2025, 06:23 PM IST

Is man's PMS real? 7 signs to know your guy is on his period

Muskaan Gupta

Hormonal changes can still have an impact on a man's body and mood even if he does not menstruate. Often referred to as "Irritable Male Syndrome," this condition is surprisingly real. These 7 men's period symptoms are important to pay attention to.

Hormonal changes in men can cause sudden, unjustified irritability, anger, or sadness.

Mood Swings

Hormonal imbalances resembling those in female PMS may be indicated by persistent fatigue or low energy levels.

Fatigue

Men can become overly sensitive or emotional, and they may react violently to minor stimuli.

Increased Sensitivity

Variations in testosterone levels may cause a discernible decline in sex drive.

Low Libido

Hormonal changes or stress may be the cause of trouble falling or staying asleep.

Sleep Issues

Some men have bloating or tightness in their abdomens, which is frequently caused by stress and diet.

Bloating and Discomfort

Anxiety or Stress

