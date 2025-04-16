Is man's PMS real? 7 signs to know your guy is on his period
Muskaan Gupta
Hormonal changes can still have an impact on a man's body and mood even if he does not menstruate. Often referred to as "Irritable Male Syndrome," this condition is surprisingly real. These 7 men's period symptoms are important to pay attention to.
Hormonal changes in men can cause sudden, unjustified irritability, anger, or sadness.
Mood Swings
Hormonal imbalances resembling those in female PMS may be indicated by persistent fatigue or low energy levels.
Fatigue
Men can become overly sensitive or emotional, and they may react violently to minor stimuli.
Increased Sensitivity
Variations in testosterone levels may cause a discernible decline in sex drive.
Low Libido
Hormonal changes or stress may be the cause of trouble falling or staying asleep.
Sleep Issues
Some men have bloating or tightness in their abdomens, which is frequently caused by stress and diet.
Bloating and Discomfort
