Is it safe to eat mango if you have diabetes?
Mangoes are one of the most beloved tropical fruits, but some avoid them due to concerns that they may raise blood sugar levels excessively.
Do you think it's true that mangoes can lead to diabetes? Let's find out.
Mangoes are nutrient-rich, providing essential vitamins and minerals like magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc for a healthy diet.
Mangoes contain fibre and antioxidants that help regulate their natural sugars on blood sugar levels, providing a balancing effect.
Fibre in mangoes slows sugar absorption, while antioxidants reduce stress responses, helping regulate blood sugar levels effectively.
The fibre and antioxidants in mangoes help your body manage carbs and stabilise blood sugar levels more efficiently.
Mangoes, known as 'the king of fruits,' contain natural sugars, which may impact blood sugar levels, particularly for people with diabetes.
Practising portion control with mangoes can help minimise their impact on blood sugar levels.
How to eat mangoes if you have Diabetes
Pairing mangoes with protein sources like boiled eggs, cheese, or nuts helps balance the meal and stabilise blood sugar levels.
