Is it PCOS? 8 signs to look out for

Apr 29, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Here is a list of eight signs that your body might be showing you of PCOS that you should look out for.
This can range from having fewer than nine periods a year to having periods that are very heavy or absent entirely.
This refers to hair growth on the face, chest, stomach, or back, in areas where men typically have hair.
PCOS can cause acne breakouts, especially on the face, chest, and back.
Many women with PCOS tend to gain weight, particularly around the abdomen.
PCOS can make it difficult to get pregnant due to irregular ovulation.
Some women with PCOS may experience thinning hair and hair loss on the scalp.
High levels of androgens in PCOS can cause the skin to become oily and prone to breakouts.
These can appear on the neck, in the groin, and under the breasts.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.