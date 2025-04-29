Apr 29, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

Is it PCOS? 8 signs to look out for

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight signs that your body might be showing you of PCOS that you should look out for.

This can range from having fewer than nine periods a year to having periods that are very heavy or absent entirely. 

Irregular periods

This refers to hair growth on the face, chest, stomach, or back, in areas where men typically have hair. 

Excess hair growth (hirsutism)

PCOS can cause acne breakouts, especially on the face, chest, and back. 

Acne

Many women with PCOS tend to gain weight, particularly around the abdomen. 

Weight gain

PCOS can make it difficult to get pregnant due to irregular ovulation. 

Infertility

Some women with PCOS may experience thinning hair and hair loss on the scalp. 

Male-pattern baldness

High levels of androgens in PCOS can cause the skin to become oily and prone to breakouts. 

Oily skin

These can appear on the neck, in the groin, and under the breasts. 

Darkened skin patches

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

