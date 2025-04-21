Apr 21, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
Is double carbing affecting your weight loss goals?
Muskaan Gupta
Eating two starchy foods at once, or double carbing, may unintentionally undermine your weight loss efforts by raising your caloric intake.
If not balanced with activity levels, eating two carbohydrate-rich foods at once raises total calorie intake and may impede weight loss.
Elevated Caloric Intake
Significant insulin release from double carbohydrate consumption can encourage fat storage and impair the body's capacity to burn off stored fat.
Insulin Spike and Fat Storage
The body may prioritise carbs over fat as an energy source if a high carbohydrate intake inhibits fat oxidation.
Reduced Fat Oxidation
Shortly after eating, rapid blood sugar spikes and falls caused by the rapid digestion of several carbohydrates can intensify hunger and cravings.
Increased Hunger and Cravings
An unbalanced diet could result from concentrating on several carbohydrate sources at the expense of healthy fats and proteins.
Potential for Nutrient Imbalance
Combining different starchy foods can slow down digestion, which can lead to discomfort and bloating and potentially impact general health.
Digestive Discomfort
Meals that contain a lot of carbohydrates on a regular basis can affect metabolic efficiency by making it harder for the body to switch between fuel sources.
Impact on Metabolic Flexibility
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
