Is Coconut water not safe for everyone? Here are surprising details

Aug 5, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Coconut water is healthy but not for everyone. It's refreshing, packed with nutrients and great after a workout. Some people should avoid it to prevent serious health issues. Here’s who and why.
Even unsweetened coconut water has 6–7g of sugar per glass. For diabetics or those with insulin resistance, this could be risky if consumed regularly.
Coconut water can trigger skin or breathing issues. Some people may develop rashes, itching or swelling. Be cautious if you have nut allergies.
Coconut water is rich in potassium. If your kidneys can't remove the excess, it could lead to hyperkalaemia, muscle weakness, or irregular heartbeat.
Ayurvedic experts suggest avoiding coconut water when you’re sick. It cools the body and may delay healing during fever or cold.
It can increase potassium in the body, which might clash with medicines like ACE inhibitors leading to chest pain or irregular heartbeats.
If you’re on a special low-electrolyte diet, coconut water can overload your system, causing cramps, fatigue, or even cardiac symptoms.
Many packaged versions contain added sugars and preservatives, making them less healthy than fresh coconut water. Always read the label before buying.
It’s great for many, but not all. If you fall into any of these groups, be cautious. Stay informed, stay safe, and choose wisely for your health.