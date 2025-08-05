Aug 5, 2025, 06:44 PM IST

Is Coconut water not safe for everyone? Here are surprising details

Muskan Verma

Coconut water is healthy but not for everyone. It's refreshing, packed with nutrients and great after a workout. Some people should avoid it to prevent serious health issues. Here’s who and why.

Even unsweetened coconut water has 6–7g of sugar per glass. For diabetics or those with insulin resistance, this could be risky if consumed regularly.

People with diabetes should be careful

Coconut water can trigger skin or breathing issues. Some people may develop rashes, itching or swelling. Be cautious if you have nut allergies.

Avoid if you have food allergies

Coconut water is rich in potassium. If your kidneys can't remove the excess, it could lead to hyperkalaemia, muscle weakness, or irregular heartbeat.

Not recommended for Kidney patients

Ayurvedic experts suggest avoiding coconut water when you’re sick. It cools the body and may delay healing during fever or cold.

Avoid during cold, flu, or weak immunity

It can increase potassium in the body, which might clash with medicines like ACE inhibitors leading to chest pain or irregular heartbeats.

Coconut water may interact with BP drugs

If you’re on a special low-electrolyte diet, coconut water can overload your system, causing cramps, fatigue, or even cardiac symptoms.

Not suitable for electrolyte-restricted diets

Many packaged versions contain added sugars and preservatives, making them less healthy than fresh coconut water. Always read the label before buying.

Always check packaged labels

It’s great for many, but not all. If you fall into any of these groups, be cautious. Stay informed, stay safe, and choose wisely for your health.

Coconut water is healthy but not universal

