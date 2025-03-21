Mar 21, 2025, 06:58 AM IST
Is butterfly yoga good for PCOS?
Shivani Tiwari
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder affecting many women of reproductive age.
Women with PCOS often experience symptoms like weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth, and fertility issues.
Yoga and lifestyle changes have gained popularity as effective alternatives to hormonal therapies for managing PCOS symptoms.
Butterfly Yoga involves sitting with the feet together, knees wide apart, and gently flapping the legs like butterfly wings.
One of the significant benefits of Butterfly Yoga is its ability to increase blood circulation to the pelvic region.
Butterfly Yoga is a gentle and calming pose, that promotes relaxation and stress reduction.
By promoting flexibility, Butterfly Yoga helps release tension in the hips, lower back, and groin.
This yoga pose can promote healthy weight management, by improving digestion, increasing circulation, and promoting relaxation.
Incorporating Butterfly Yoga (Baddha Konasana) into a regular yoga routine can provide many benefits for women with PCOS.
