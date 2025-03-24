Iron deficiency: The surprising link to constant yawning

Mar 24, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Here are some signs of iron deficiency that you body could be giving you. One could be constant yawning.
Yawning is often associated with sleepiness or boredom, and it helps your brain to keep your body awake.
But if you’re yawning day and night, over and over, it may be a sign of many health issues.
Excessive yawning could indicate many health problems such as heart issues or even mental health issues, experts say.
A precise count of ‘too much’ is subjective and can vary from person to person.
But essentially if the yawning is frequent and persistent and accompanied by other symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, or dizziness, then you should consult a healthcare professional.
Iron is essential for oxygen transport in the blood. When iron levels are low, the body may experience reduced oxygen delivery, leading to increased yawning as a compensatory mechanism.
The body yawns to increase oxygen intake and improve alertness. Conditions like sleep apnea or chronic lung diseases can lead to low oxygen levels and frequent yawning.
Increasing Iron intake: Incorporate iron-rich foods like spinach and and fruits like apple and berries into your diet. Staying hydrated: Dehydration and iron-deficiency have very similar symptoms.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.