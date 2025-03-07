International Women's Day 2025: 7 medical tests women should undergo in their 30s and 40s
Muskaan Gupta
For women in their 30s and 40s, routine health examinations are essential to identifying possible health problems early. Making these tests a priority guarantees long-term health. These 7 vital health tests are recommended for women in their 30s and 40s.
An essential test for identifying breast cancer early on, particularly in women with a family history of the disease.
Mammogram
Frequent HPV testing and Pap smears aid in the early detection of cervical cancer and guarantee prompt treatment.
Cervical Screening (Smear Test)
As women age, osteoporosis becomes a concern, and this test helps prevent it by evaluating bone strength.
Bone Density Test
Regular monitoring is crucial because high blood pressure raises the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Blood Pressure Check
Helps in the early detection of prediabetes, a condition that can appear in the 30s and 40s, or diabetes.
Blood Sugar Test
Evaluates cholesterol levels in order to prevent cardiovascular diseases and evaluate heart health.
Cholesterol Test
Looks for thyroid abnormalities that may impact energy levels, metabolism, and general health.
Thyroid Function Test
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.