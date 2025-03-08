International Women's Day 2025: 7 easy ways for women to boost bone density with calcium-rich foods
Muskaan Gupta
Overall health depends on having strong bones, particularly as women age. Osteoporosis can be avoided and bone density maintained with a diet high in calcium. Here are 7 simple ways that calcium-rich foods can help women increase their bone density.
Excellent sources of calcium that support bone strength and prevent osteoporosis include milk, cheese, and yoghurt.
Include Dairy Products
Calcium and other vital nutrients for bone health are abundant in vegetables like broccoli, spinach, and kale.
Eat Leafy Greens
A good source of calcium and good fats that promote bone strength can be found in almonds, chia seeds, and sesame seeds.
Add Nuts and Seeds
To fulfil your daily calcium requirements, choose plant-based milk, cereals, and orange juice that have been fortified with calcium.
Consume Fortified Foods
Calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for healthy bones, are abundant in sardines and salmon.
Eat Fish with Edible Bones
Plant-based calcium sources like kidney beans, lentils, and chickpeas also offer fibre and protein for general well-being.
Enjoy Beans and Lentils
To improve calcium absorption, combine foods high in calcium with vitamin D sources such as eggs, mushrooms, and sunlight.
Get Enough Vitamin D
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.