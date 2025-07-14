Improve gut health naturally: 7 foods to improve your bowel movement 

Jul 14, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Just a few daily these tiny nutritional powerhouses are rich in selenium, a key mineral that helps activate thyroid hormones and supports antioxidant defense.
Think kelp, nori, shrimp, or salmon, these iodine-packed foods give your thyroid the essential building block for hormone production.
Whole eggs serve up iodine, selenium, B vitamins, and protein, supporting energy, hormone synthesis, and overall thyroid balance.
Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, walnut, all loaded with zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats that help regulate thyroid function and combat inflammation.
Spinach, sweet potatoes, and berries are rich in vitamins A, C, E, iron, and antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and support the gland’s metabolic work.
Salmon, mackerel, and sardines bring omega‑3s, vitamin D, and selenium, all of which soothe inflammation and aid immune health around the thyroid.
Spices like turmeric (curcumin) and Ayurvedic picks such as ashwagandha calm inflammation, support hormone conversion, and nurture stress resilience.
