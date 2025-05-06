May 6, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Here is a detailed look at the hidden link between the IBS, hypothyroidism, and metabolism that you need to know.
The future of treating IBS and hypothyroidism lies not in silos, but in synergy. When we think of metabolism, we often picture calorie-burning or energy levels.
But beneath that surface lies a far more complex system-one where the gut and the thyroid are in constant conversation.
Hypothyroidism and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) share a significant overlap in gastrointestinal symptoms and are often linked to a slow metabolism, which can impact digestion and nutrient absorption.
Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, slows down the body's metabolism, which can lead to various symptoms including weight gain, fatigue, and digestive issues like constipation.
IBS is a chronic digestive disorder characterized by abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits, often including diarrhea or constipation. Both IBS and hypothyroidism can affect gut motility.
Slowed gut motility, a common feature of both hypothyroidism and IBS, can create an environment where bacteria in the small intestine overgrow (SIBO).
SIBO can also interfere with the absorption of nutrients, potentially affecting the thyroid gland's function and worsening overall metabolism.
Both IBS and hypothyroidism can also cause fatigue, depression, and other symptoms that may overlap, highlighting the complex relationship between the thyroid and gut health.
