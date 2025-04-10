Apr 10, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
How to make Athiya Shetty, Neetu Kapoor's favourite probiotic-rich rice kanji at home
Kanji is a traditional South Indian dish, known by various names such as Pakhala in Odisha, Panta Bhaat in West Bengal and Assam, and Pazhaya Sadam in Tamil Nadu.
Kanji rice is a nutritious dish rich in probiotics, known for its benefits to gut health and digestion.
Ingredients for Kanji: Cooked rice, water, mustard seeds, curry leaves, dried red chillies, mustard oil, and salt.
Combine cooked rice with water in an earthen pot and let it ferment overnight for 10 to 12 hours.
Next morning, prepare a tadka of mustard, dried red chillies, and curry leaves. Add additional toppings like green chillies and coriander leaves.
Kanji can be customized with vegetables or lentils to make it a more wholesome meal, providing essential nutrients.
The ideal time to enjoy this probiotic rice dish is during breakfast or lunch.
It is light, refreshing food that offers a soothing effect on the digestive system and has detoxifying properties.
Consuming this healthy dish regularly can enhance your metabolism and aid digestion, contributing to overall health.
