May 26, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

How to know if a kidney stone has passed?

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight hidden kidney stone symptoms that you should keep in mind also the signs if you've passed a stone.

A dull ache that doesn't go away could indicate a stone, even without severe pain.

Persistent Lower Back or Side Pain

An increased urge to urinate, often in small amounts, may be a sign.

Frequent Urination

Changes in urine appearance or odor can suggest a stone or infection.

Cloudy or Foul-Smelling Urine

Pink, red, or brown urine may indicate bleeding caused by a stone.

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

These symptoms can occur due to the body's response to pain or a shared nerve pathway between the kidneys and gastrointestinal tract.

Nausea and Vomiting

Difficulty starting urination or a weak stream may be a sign of a stone obstructing urine flow.

Urinary Hesitation or Dribbling

A noticeable decrease or end to pain, especially in the back or side, may indicate the stone has moved into the bladder or exited the body.

Sudden Relief from Pain

Sometimes, the stone is visible in the urine stream or toilet. Straining urine can help catch and identify the stone.

Physical Evidence

Urine may appear clearer after passing a stone, though it might be temporarily discolored if bleeding occurred.

Change in Urine Color

If a stone was causing a blockage, you might notice a stronger or more consistent urine stream once it's passed.

Increased Urine Flow

