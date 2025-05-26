How to know if a kidney stone has passed?

May 26, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Here is a list of eight hidden kidney stone symptoms that you should keep in mind also the signs if you've passed a stone.
A dull ache that doesn't go away could indicate a stone, even without severe pain.
An increased urge to urinate, often in small amounts, may be a sign.
Changes in urine appearance or odor can suggest a stone or infection.
Pink, red, or brown urine may indicate bleeding caused by a stone.
These symptoms can occur due to the body's response to pain or a shared nerve pathway between the kidneys and gastrointestinal tract.
Difficulty starting urination or a weak stream may be a sign of a stone obstructing urine flow.
A noticeable decrease or end to pain, especially in the back or side, may indicate the stone has moved into the bladder or exited the body.
Sometimes, the stone is visible in the urine stream or toilet. Straining urine can help catch and identify the stone.
Urine may appear clearer after passing a stone, though it might be temporarily discolored if bleeding occurred.
If a stone was causing a blockage, you might notice a stronger or more consistent urine stream once it's passed.