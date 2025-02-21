Feb 21, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

7 tips to deal with Vitamin C deficiency

Muskaan Gupta

Healthy skin, an effective immune system, and general wellbeing all depend on vitamin C. You won't believe how simple it is to ensure your daily intake! Here are 7 simple ways to easily stay healthy and meet your daily vitamin C needs.

Vitamin C is rich in oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, making them ideal for a daily boost.

Eat Citrus Fruits

Yellow and red peppers are excellent options because they have more vitamin C than oranges.

Add Bell Peppers to Your Diet

Antioxidants and vitamin C can be found in delicious amounts in raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries.

Enjoy Berries

Broccoli, spinach, and kale offer a good amount of vitamin C along with other vital nutrients.

Include Leafy Greens

You can immediately increase your intake of vitamin C by drinking a glass of freshly squeezed orange or lemon juice.

Drink Fresh Juices

Rich in vitamin C, these tropical fruits aid in digestion and immunity.

Snack on Kiwi and Pineapple

If necessary, taking a daily supplement can help you get the recommended amount of vitamin C.

Take a Vitamin C Supplement

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

