How to add these 6 fruits to your summer skincare routine
Shivani Tiwari
The summer sun can be harsh on our skin due to increased exposure to UV rays, heat, and humidity. This can lead to various skin concerns, such as dryness, sunburn, excess oil, and breakouts.
Fortunately, nature offers a vibrant array of fruits rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and hydrating properties that can enhance a summer skincare routine.
Pineapple offers impressive skin benefits, including exfoliation and reducing inflammation. Mash pineapple with milk or coconut milk to create a brightening and soothing mask.
Mango offers various skin benefits, including hydration, exfoliation, and promotion of collagen production. You can simply apply raw mashed mango or add milk and honey for nourishment.
Watermelon incorporates hydration and antioxidant properties. You can simply blend fresh watermelon into a smooth paste and apply it to your face for 10-15 minutes.
Papaya is rich in papain enzymes, which help with exfoliation, moisturizing, and brightening the skin. Mash a ripe papaya and mix it with honey, yogurt, or other ingredients like lemon juice or rose water for added benefits.
Berries (Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries), mash and apply as a face mask for antioxidant benefits. Blend into smoothies for internal skin nourishment.
Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruits), dilute fresh juice and use as a toner, add zest to face masks for brightening.
Kiwi helps with hydration, exfoliation, and brightening. Mash a ripe kiwi fruit and mix it with ingredients like honey, yogurt, or aloe vera for added benefits.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.