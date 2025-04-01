How much salt per day is safe? you need to know

Although too much salt can be harmful to one's health, it is necessary for bodily processes. Maintaining balance can be helped by knowing the safe daily limit. This is the suggested daily intake of salt for good health.
In order to preserve general health and avoid high blood pressure, the NHS advises adults to consume no more than 6g (roughly one teaspoon) of salt daily.
Recommended Daily Intake
Overconsumption of salt can raise blood pressure, which over time increases the risk of kidney issues, heart disease, and stroke.
Health Risks of Excess Salt
Because many packaged and processed foods have high salt content, it's important to read food labels and choose fresh, unprocessed foods instead.
Hidden Salt in Processed Foods
Consuming too much salt can strain the kidneys and cause water retention, which can result in bloating, dehydration, and a higher risk of kidney stones.
Effects on Hydration and Kidneys
Babies under one year old are advised to consume less than 1g of salt per day, and children and older adults require even less than the recommended 6g.
Salt Requirements for Different Age Groups
Sodium content, not salt, is frequently listed on food labels. Multiply sodium by 2.5 to determine actual salt intake (2g sodium = 5g salt).
Sodium vs. Salt Confusion
To reduce your salt intake, cook at home, choose low-sodium substitutes, stay away from processed foods, and use herbs and spices instead of salt.
Tips to Reduce Salt Intake
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.