How many lychees are too many? Portion control tips to keep you fit and healthy
Muskaan Gupta
Litchis are juicy, sweet, and nutrient-dense, but eating too many of them can interfere with your fitness objectives. These 7 clever portion control options will help you enjoy litchis and maintain your fitness.
Due to their natural high sugar content, you should only eat 10 to 12 litchis per day in order to control your caloric intake.
Stick to 10–12 Litchis a Day
Consuming litchis with a protein-rich food, such as yoghurt or nuts, helps stabilise blood sugar levels and prolong feelings of fullness.
Pair Litchis with Protein
Blood sugar levels may rise if you eat them first thing in the morning. For a more well-rounded start, combine with protein or fibre.
Avoid Litchis on an Empty Stomach
The best time of day to enjoy litchis is early in the day. Consuming them at night may result in the addition of extra calories that aren't used up while you sleep.
Skip Litchis After Dinner
If overindulged, even nutritious fruits like litchis can cause weight gain; the key to preventing excess calories is moderation and mindful snacking.
Watch the Portion, Not Just the Fruit
Never choose canned or juiced litchis because they lack the fibre that aids in digestion and frequently contain added sugars.
Fresh Over Juiced
Reduce the amount of litchis you eat if you feel full or experience energy slumps. Know your ideal portion size because everyone has different tolerances.