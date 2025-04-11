Apr 11, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
How many kilometers should you walk a day to lose weight?
Walking is an easily accessible and often enjoyable form of exercise that can significantly contribute to weight loss.
To start walking for weight loss, begin with short distances and gradually increase duration and intensity over time.
Regular walking can lower heart disease risk, improve blood pressure, and boost cholesterol levels, promoting overall cardiovascular health.
Walking regularly tones and strengthens overall muscle fitness.
Walking regularly can uplift your mood, reduce stress, and promote a healthier and happier life.
The number of calories burned while walking depends on various factors, including your weight, walking speed, and the terrain.
For noticeable weight loss, health experts suggest walking 5-7 kilometers (7,000-10,000 steps) daily, promoting a healthy and sustainable weight management routine.
Combining regular walking with a nutritious and balanced diet maximizes weight loss results, supporting overall health and wellness.
Incorporate walking into your daily routine to support a successful weight loss journey, boosting both physical and mental well-being.
