How long should we ideally stand in a day?

If you have a desk job in front of a computer and spend most of your time sitting, then you are risking your health.
Maintaining a balance between sitting and standing is important for your overall health and well-being.
Standing has numerous health benefits, including improved posture, increased calorie expenditure, and reduced risk of certain health conditions.
So, how many hours should one stand to stay healthy?
There is scientific evidence that highlights the health consequences of prolonged sitting, including increased risks of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and even premature death.
You should aim to stand for at least 30 minutes to 1 hour every 3 to 4 hours.
Health experts and studies suggest aiming for at least 2 to 4 hours of standing spread throughout the day.
This target can be achieved through a combination of standing work, standing during breaks, and incorporating more activities into your daily life.