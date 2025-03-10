Mar 10, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Reducing weight or belly fat can be a big task for some people.
Belly fat not only spoils your personality but also makes the body home of many disease.
If you are also dealing with this problem than here is the way to deal with it.
To reduce obesity or belly fat, firstly you should adopt a balanced diet in your life, apart from this you also have to do some physical activity.
Fenugreek seeds can help you a lot in reducing obesity and belly fat.
Fenugreek seeds have anti inflammatory properties that can help improve overall health. They speed up metabolism and reduce belly fat.
Fenugreek seeds are high in fibre, which helps in making you feel full and prevents you from overeating.
Fenugreek seeds help control blood sugar level and reduces hunger.
The best way to consume fenugreek seeds is to soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds overnight in water and then drink the water with fenugreek seeds in morning. If you want then you can also filter the water and then drink it.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.