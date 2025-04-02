Apr 2, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
What is a good length to walk everyday?
Walking, a simple yet powerful activity, offers numerous health benefits.
Walking helps improve cardiovascular health boosts mood and reduces stress.
But how far should you walk daily to gain these rewards?
Aim to walk 10,000 steps each day, which is about 8 kilometres or 5 miles.
Aiming for 7,000 to 8,000 steps, approximately 5 to 6 kilometres, per day is a great way to maintain overall health and well-being.
For weight loss, aim to increase your daily step count to 10,000-12,000 steps, equivalent to 8-10 kilometres.
To enhance cardiovascular fitness, strive for 12,000-15,000 steps daily, equivalent to 10-12 kilometres.
Walking in nature, such as parks or trails, can enhance the benefits of walking by reducing stress and improving mood.
