May 11, 2025, 01:50 PM IST

Impact of excess salt on diabetic patients, all you need to know

Monica Singh

Here is a complete breakdown of how can too much salt can affect the diabetic patients.

High salt intake can raise blood pressure, a common complication in diabetes. 

Increased Risk of Hypertension

High sodium intake is a known contributor to high blood pressure or hypertension. Over time, high blood pressure damages arteries and can eventually lead to heart disease.

 Too much salt over time could also be a risk factor for health conditions like diabetes.

Hypertension increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage, all of which are more prevalent in diabetic individuals.

Cardiovascular Problems

Excessive salt can cause the body to retain fluid, potentially leading to swelling in the extremities and other complications, particularly in those with diabetes.

Fluid Retention

High blood pressure and fluid retention can strain the kidneys, increasing the risk of kidney damage in diabetic patients.

Kidney Damage

Some studies suggest that excessive salt intake may contribute to insulin resistance, making it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar levels.

Insulin Resistance

High salt intake can also restrict blood flow, which may contribute to nerve damage (neuropathy) as a symptom of diabetes.

Nerve Damage

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 8 health benefits of having ginger-turmeric shots everyday