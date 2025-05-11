May 11, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Here is a complete breakdown of how can too much salt can affect the diabetic patients.
High salt intake can raise blood pressure, a common complication in diabetes.
High sodium intake is a known contributor to high blood pressure or hypertension. Over time, high blood pressure damages arteries and can eventually lead to heart disease.
Too much salt over time could also be a risk factor for health conditions like diabetes.
Hypertension increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage, all of which are more prevalent in diabetic individuals.
Excessive salt can cause the body to retain fluid, potentially leading to swelling in the extremities and other complications, particularly in those with diabetes.
High blood pressure and fluid retention can strain the kidneys, increasing the risk of kidney damage in diabetic patients.
Some studies suggest that excessive salt intake may contribute to insulin resistance, making it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar levels.
High salt intake can also restrict blood flow, which may contribute to nerve damage (neuropathy) as a symptom of diabetes.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.