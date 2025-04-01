High cholesterol? Avoid these 8 foods

Apr 1, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Here is a list of eight foods that can increase your cholesterol levels.
Beef, pork, and lamb are rich in saturated fat, which can raise LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels.
Sausages, bacon, hot dogs, and other processed meats are high in saturated fat and sodium, which can negatively impact heart health.
Whole milk, butter, cream, and full-fat cheese are high in saturated fat, which can contribute to higher cholesterol.
Foods fried in unhealthy oils, like vegetable oil or partially hydrogenated oils, are often high in saturated and trans fats.
Many baked goods, like pastries, cookies, and cakes, often contain trans fats, which can raise LDL cholesterol.
Coconut oil and palm oil are high in saturated fat, which can contribute to higher cholesterol levels.
Liver, kidneys, and sweetbreads are high in cholesterol and should be consumed in moderation.
While some shellfish are low in saturated fat, certain types, like lobster and crab, can be high in cholesterol and should be eaten in moderation.