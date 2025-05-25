Here’s why you should have buttermilk more often in summers

May 25, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Sour, salty, sometimes a little spicy buttermilk is our go-to-drink for summers. Isn't it?
Let us tell you five amazing benefits of having this 'super drink' during summers
1. Aids digestion: Buttermilk contains probiotics which promote health gut bacteria and supports digestion.
2. Supports weight loss: Buttermilk is low in calories, making it a healthy drink for a weight-loss diet.
3. Strong bones and teeth: Having buttermilk post meals strengthens bones and teeth.
4. Hydration: Buttermilk is packed with water and electrolytes which hydrates and nourishes the body.
5. Boosts immunity: Buttermilk supports immune system, helping the body fight off infections.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.