May 25, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

Here’s why you should have buttermilk more often in summers

Meemansa Shekhawat

Sour, salty, sometimes a little spicy buttermilk is our go-to-drink for summers. Isn't it? 

Let us tell you five amazing benefits of having this 'super drink' during summers 

1. Aids digestion: Buttermilk contains probiotics which promote health gut bacteria and supports digestion. 

2. Supports weight loss: Buttermilk is low in calories, making it a healthy drink for a weight-loss diet. 

3. Strong bones and teeth: Having buttermilk post meals strengthens bones and teeth. 

4. Hydration: Buttermilk is packed with water and electrolytes which hydrates and nourishes the body. 

5. Boosts immunity: Buttermilk supports immune system, helping the body fight off infections. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

