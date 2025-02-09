4 foods to avoid and include in diet for Cancer prevention

Feb 9, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Cancer is a complex disease influenced by multiple factors. Eating a diet rich in cancer-fighting foods and limiting carcinogenic foods can help prevent cancer.
Here are 8 foods with a significant impact on cancer risk. It identifies 4 protective foods with nutrients proven to fight cancer, and 4 carcinogenic foods to limit or avoid for cancer prevention.
Processed meats like hot dogs, bacon, and sausages contain cancer-causing substances and are classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the WHO, increasing the risk of colorectal cancer.
Processed meats
Consuming high amounts of sugar contributes to obesity, a major risk factor for multiple cancers, and can also promote cancer cell growth through insulin spikes and chronic inflammation.
High amount of sugar
French fries and grilled foods with blackened edges contain acrylamide, a potential carcinogen that damages DNA and increases the risk of gastrointestinal and esophageal cancers.
Fried and charred foods
Alcohol consumption is a significant risk factor for various cancers, including mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, breast, and colon cancers, as it damages DNA and interferes with cell repair, even at moderate drinking levels.
Alcohol
Cruciferous vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale are rich in anti-cancer compounds that neutralize carcinogens, protect cells from DNA damage, and reduce oxidative stress.
Nuts, raisins, berries
Nuts, raisins, and berries like almonds, blueberries, strawberries , potentially prevent various cancers, including breast, lung, colorectal, and stomach cancers.
Salmon, mackerel, sardines fatty fishes and fiber-rich foods carrots, beetroots, whole grain have anti-cancer properties. They reduce inflammation and abnormal cell growth, lowering the risk of colorectal, breast, prostate, and stomach cancers.
Fatty fish, fibre-rich food