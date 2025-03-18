Mar 18, 2025, 07:10 AM IST

7 health benefits of adding a pinch of salt to water before drinking

Muskaan Gupta

Here are 7 health benefits of adding a pinch of salt to water before drinking, including better digestion, increased energy, and improved electrolyte balance. Try it for a healthier you and improve your hydration!

Enhances water absorption, keeping your body hydrated for longer.

Improves Hydration

Helps maintain sodium, potassium, and magnesium levels for better muscle and nerve function.

Balances Electrolytes

Stimulates digestive enzymes, improving gut health and preventing bloating.

Aids Digestion

Replenishes minerals lost through sweat, reducing fatigue and weakness.

Boosts Energy Levels

Helps stabilise blood pressure by balancing sodium levels in the body.

Regulates Blood Pressure

Helps in the removal of toxins from the kidneys and liver.

Promotes Detoxification

Helps ensure that vital vitamins and minerals are properly absorbed from food.

Enhances Nutrient Absorption

This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

