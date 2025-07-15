Jul 15, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
Here is a list of seven common foods that can be a major threat to brain health.
Sodas, energy drinks, and sweetened juices can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and impaired brain function.
White bread, pastries, and white rice are quickly broken down into glucose, causing blood sugar spikes and crashes that can negatively affect cognitive function.
Found in fried foods and many processed snacks, trans fats can increase inflammation and contribute to cognitive decline.
These foods, including frozen meals, instant noodles, and many packaged snacks, are often high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and artificial additives, all of which can negatively impact brain health.
While moderate alcohol consumption may have some benefits, excessive drinking can damage brain cells, impair cognitive function, and increase the risk of dementia.
Aspartame and other artificial sweeteners found in diet sodas and sugar-free products may interfere with brain function.
Fries, fried chicken, and other fried foods are often high in unhealthy fats and can contribute to inflammation and cognitive decline.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.