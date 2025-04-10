Gond Katira Shikanji recipe for summer

The traditional cuisine of India has offered a plethora of cooling beverages to combat dehydration and provide a refreshing escape.
Gond Katira, often referred to as edible gum that is translucent in colour.
When soaked in water, these translucent crystals swell to many times their original size, forming a cool, jelly-like substance.
In a jug, combine 2 cups of chilled water and the fresh lemon juice.
Add the sugar, stir well until the sweetener is completely dissolved.
Once the Gond Katira is ready and becomes jelly-like, gently transfer it to the Shikanji base and stir the soaked Gond Katira evenly throughout the Shikanji.
Refrigerate the Gond Katira Shikanji. When ready to serve, fill glasses with ice cubes,
and garnish with fresh mint leaves and a slice of lemon, if desired.
You can also include chia seeds, desi khaand, jeera powder, and black salt, which further enhance its nutritional value.
Enhanced Hydration and Electrolyte Balance: While Shikanji itself is a good source of hydration, the presence of Gond Katira further contributes to this benefit. Furthermore, the lemon juice in Shikanji provides essential electrolytes.
Health Benefits
Digestive Benefits for Summer Comfort: Gond Katira helps soothe the digestive tract, making this combined beverage a gentle and effective aid for maintaining digestive health during the summer.